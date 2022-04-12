C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,279,000 after purchasing an additional 530,386 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,996,000 after buying an additional 444,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,643,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,458,000 after buying an additional 38,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after buying an additional 1,178,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,553,000 after buying an additional 214,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $102.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.20. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $112.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

