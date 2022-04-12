Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WHD. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Cactus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Cactus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cactus currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Shares of WHD opened at $54.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 66.22 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.09. Cactus has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $64.18.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cactus will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.01%.

In other news, COO Joel Bender sold 16,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $792,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 26,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $1,636,783.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,206 shares of company stock valued at $12,856,083. 21.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cactus by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Cactus during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cactus during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cactus by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

