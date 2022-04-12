Cadence Minerals Plc (LON:KDNC) Insider Kiran Morzaria Purchases 160,000 Shares

Cadence Minerals Plc (LON:KDNC – Get Rating) insider Kiran Morzaria acquired 160,000 shares of Cadence Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £28,800 ($37,529.32).

Shares of LON KDNC opened at GBX 19.25 ($0.25) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 18.45. Cadence Minerals Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 33 ($0.43). The company has a quick ratio of 121.79, a current ratio of 121.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.16 million and a PE ratio of 2.36.

Cadence Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Minerals Plc identifies, invests in, and develops lithium and rare earth assets. The company is also exploring for iron ore and other mining related opportunities. In addition, it holds interests in the Sonora Lithium project located in Northern Mexico; and Yangibana project situated in Gascoyne, Western Australia.

