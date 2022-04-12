Cadence Minerals Plc (LON:KDNC) Insider Kiran Morzaria Purchases 160,000 Shares

Cadence Minerals Plc (LON:KDNC – Get Rating) insider Kiran Morzaria acquired 160,000 shares of Cadence Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £28,800 ($37,529.32).
Shares of LON KDNC opened at GBX 19.25 ($0.25) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 18.45. Cadence Minerals Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 33 ($0.43). The company has a quick ratio of 121.79, a current ratio of 121.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.16 million and a PE ratio of 2.36.
Cadence Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.