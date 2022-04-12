CaixaPay (CXP) Price Hits $0.10

CaixaPay (CXP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00043815 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.84 or 0.07539917 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,884.84 or 1.00382091 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars.

