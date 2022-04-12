Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Caleres alerts:

CAL stock opened at $20.73 on Monday. Caleres has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.39.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Caleres had a return on equity of 61.12% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $679.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Caleres will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

In related news, CAO Todd E. Hasty purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty purchased 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $74,877.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 28.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 117.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,424,000 after acquiring an additional 186,442 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 16.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the third quarter worth about $353,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caleres (Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.