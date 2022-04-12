Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Trading 6.5% Higher

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.14 and last traded at $63.14. 18,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,734,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.28.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day moving average is $54.33.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $692.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.75 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 5,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $313,604.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bpp Holdco Llc sold 18,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $1,171,715.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 742,215 shares of company stock valued at $45,344,231. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $552,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $349,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,366 shares in the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 527,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,926,000 after acquiring an additional 777,538 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 455,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $21,506,000 after purchasing an additional 270,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $10,786,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

