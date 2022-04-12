Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Camden National has a dividend payout ratio of 35.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Camden National to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ CAC opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.62. Camden National has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Camden National had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Camden National will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Dufour purchased 1,423 shares of Camden National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.43 per share, with a total value of $53,262.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 2,219 shares of company stock worth $84,552 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Camden National by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Camden National by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Camden National by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 228,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Camden National by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Camden National by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

