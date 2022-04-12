Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 346.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 98,712 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $16,172,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $752,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $45.77 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $50.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.98.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

