Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$20.00 to C$18.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group traded as low as C$11.18 and last traded at C$11.20, with a volume of 460161 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.36.
Separately, Cormark boosted their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Canaccord Genuity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.36%.
About Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF)
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.
