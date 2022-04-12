Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.38, for a total value of C$396,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,849,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$146,802,630.59.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

On Friday, April 1st, Stephen W. Laut bought 555 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$78.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,778.40.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Stephen W. Laut sold 340 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.90, for a total value of C$25,126.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Stephen W. Laut sold 275 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.21, for a total value of C$20,407.75.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.60, for a total value of C$378,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.02, for a total value of C$380,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total value of C$329,861.00.

On Monday, January 17th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.18, for a total value of C$330,918.50.

On Thursday, January 13th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.91, for a total value of C$309,550.00.

CNQ opened at C$78.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$73.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$60.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$91.68 billion and a PE ratio of 12.21. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$36.23 and a 1 year high of C$81.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.11 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.83 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.1099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. CSFB boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$71.05.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.