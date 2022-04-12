Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

CP opened at $74.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.07. The company has a market capitalization of $69.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.3% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 55,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 44,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

