Carbon (CRBN) Price Hits $0.0528

Carbon (CRBN) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. Carbon has a market cap of $1.71 million and $102,026.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,429,348 coins. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

