Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

CSII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Points acquired 2,000 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,567 shares of company stock valued at $121,319 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 294.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.98. The stock had a trading volume of 258,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,884. The company has a market cap of $851.35 million, a P/E ratio of -28.35 and a beta of 0.84. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $44.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.32.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $59.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

