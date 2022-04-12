Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.90. Carriage Services reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 27.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSV. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

NYSE:CSV traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $51.38. 1,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.66 million, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Carriage Services has a 12 month low of $34.10 and a 12 month high of $66.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.19%.

In related news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $26,031.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $61,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,322 shares of company stock worth $119,998 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Carriage Services by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 21.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 21,260 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 4.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 12.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

