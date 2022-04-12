Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.18.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $42.44 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.30. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

