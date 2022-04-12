Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $259.00.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Carvana from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $222.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,645,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070,754. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.26 and a beta of 2.30. Carvana has a 1 year low of $97.70 and a 1 year high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.77.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Carvana will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Carvana by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,226,000 after acquiring an additional 50,682 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth about $482,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Carvana by 70.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

