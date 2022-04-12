CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Short Interest Update

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a drop of 85.8% from the March 15th total of 147,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,726,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CBDD traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. 6,101,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,884,949. CBD of Denver has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.
About CBD of Denver (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CBD of Denver (CBDD)
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for CBD of Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBD of Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.