Centennial Resource Development, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $8.97 on Monday. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 5.56.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 603,901 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 232,552 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 116,957 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at about $962,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,708,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 554,687 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 254,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.