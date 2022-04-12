Centrica (LON:CNA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $69.78

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 69.78 ($0.91) and traded as high as GBX 81.74 ($1.07). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 80.70 ($1.05), with a volume of 14,458,273 shares traded.

CNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.30) target price on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Centrica from GBX 87 ($1.13) to GBX 94 ($1.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.46) target price on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 90.17 ($1.17).

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84. The firm has a market cap of £4.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 78.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 69.78.

In other Centrica news, insider Kate Ringrose sold 98,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08), for a total value of £81,917.68 ($106,747.04). Also, insider Amber Rudd bought 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £1,868.78 ($2,435.21). Insiders have bought a total of 2,661 shares of company stock worth $216,863 in the last quarter.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

