ChainX Price Reaches $1.95 on Major Exchanges (PCX)

ChainX (PCX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. ChainX has a market capitalization of $24.44 million and $1.36 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for $1.95 or 0.00004950 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00043814 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,977.04 or 0.07540029 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,467.73 or 0.99960999 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 12,505,375 coins. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

