Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF) Insider Buys A$40,004.00 in Stock

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF – Get Rating) insider John Green purchased 5,840 shares of Challenger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$6.85 ($5.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,004.00 ($29,632.59).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.33, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 6.31.
Challenger Company Profile (Get Rating)
