Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF) Insider Buys A$40,004.00 in Stock

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF – Get Rating) insider John Green purchased 5,840 shares of Challenger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$6.85 ($5.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,004.00 ($29,632.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.33, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 6.31.

Challenger Company Profile

Challenger Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The company also provides retirement services to its clients. It manages equity mutual funds. The firm invests into the public equity markets across the world. Challenger Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Australia, Asia and United Kingdom.

