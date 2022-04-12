Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 110,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,207. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $3.66. The company has a market cap of $48.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 78,152 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 722,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 93,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

