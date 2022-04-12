Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CHUC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.10. 33,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13. Charlie’s has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.89.

Charlie’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charlie's Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada.

