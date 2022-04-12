Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Lowered to $620.00 at Morgan Stanley

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $680.00 to $620.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Charter Communications from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $746.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $559.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $578.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $633.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.94. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $542.82 and a 12 month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Charter Communications by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,928,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

