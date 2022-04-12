Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Lowered to $620.00 at Morgan Stanley

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $680.00 to $620.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
CHTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Charter Communications from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $746.29.
Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $559.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $578.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $633.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.94. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $542.82 and a 12 month high of $825.62.
In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Charter Communications by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,928,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
