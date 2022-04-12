Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) will post $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will report full year sales of $6.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chesapeake Energy.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 160.87% and a net margin of 108.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($42.54) EPS.

CHK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

CHK opened at $91.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.22. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $92.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.438 dividend. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

