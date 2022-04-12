Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Receives $159.48 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.48.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NYSE CVX traded up $3.43 on Thursday, hitting $168.99. The company had a trading volume of 636,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,489,035. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $332.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $174.76.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 23,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total value of $2,988,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 551,615 shares of company stock worth $74,803,632 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

