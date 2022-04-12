Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $5.51 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chevron in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $5.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.34. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.55 EPS.

CVX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.36.

CVX stock opened at $165.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $322.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Chevron has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $174.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.21 and a 200 day moving average of $129.50.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total transaction of $2,988,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 551,615 shares of company stock worth $74,803,632 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

