China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of CHNR opened at $0.86 on Monday. China Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Natural Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 59,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.14% of China Natural Resources worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

