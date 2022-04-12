China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of CHVKF stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46. China Vanke has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $3.50.
About China Vanke (Get Rating)
