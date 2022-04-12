Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $5.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.39. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported earnings per share of $5.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year earnings of $31.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.00 to $32.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $41.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.20 to $46.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chipotle Mexican Grill.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,511.47 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,277.41 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,518.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1,637.11.
In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.
About Chipotle Mexican Grill
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.
