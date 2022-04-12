Chonk Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17,906.00 (CHONK)

Chonk (CHONK) traded down 29.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Chonk has traded down 39.6% against the dollar. One Chonk coin can currently be purchased for about $3.54 or 0.00008783 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chonk has a market capitalization of $138,247.86 and approximately $17,906.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chonk Profile

Chonk (CRYPTO:CHONK) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

