Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Receives C$5.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.63.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$4.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.30 to C$4.65 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock traded up C$0.04 on Thursday, hitting C$3.92. The company had a trading volume of 145,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,218. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of C$696.39 million and a PE ratio of -32.33. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$3.18 and a 52 week high of C$5.22.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

