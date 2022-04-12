Chromia (CHR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $60.75 Million

Chromia (CHR) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Chromia coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001027 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Chromia has traded 31.8% lower against the US dollar. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $230.19 million and approximately $60.75 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chromia Profile

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

