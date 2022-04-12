CIBC Cuts Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Price Target to C$21.00

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$20.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

Shares of VGCX stock opened at 14.94 on Friday. Victoria Gold has a fifty-two week low of 13.10 and a fifty-two week high of 22.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.75 million and a PE ratio of 8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 16.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is 16.00.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.