Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its position in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) by 93.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636,358 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Cipher Mining were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the third quarter valued at $104,535,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,510,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,340,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,590,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,148,000. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIFR stock opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $15.39.

Cipher Mining Inc, an industrial-scale Bitcoin mining company, focuses on the development and operation of cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Rye, New York.

