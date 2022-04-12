Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Investment analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BLMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.85.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.92. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 177.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 738.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth about $826,000.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

