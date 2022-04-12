Citizens Financial Group (CFG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $41.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.