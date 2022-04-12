Clarius Group LLC Acquires 350 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 921,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Aptiv by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Aptiv by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Aptiv by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 25,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.53.

Aptiv stock opened at $108.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $94.75 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.39.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

