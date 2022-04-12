Clarius Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,319 Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after acquiring an additional 10,260 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,224,000 after buying an additional 78,835 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth $1,190,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $12,275,000. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $3,183,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $99,323.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EQR opened at $89.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.15 and a 200 day moving average of $87.20. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $70.90 and a 12 month high of $93.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

