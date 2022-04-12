Clarius Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,330 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,790,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $931,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,796 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Edison International by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,889,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,080,000 after purchasing an additional 965,531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,646,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,680,000 after purchasing an additional 183,624 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,936,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,823,000 after purchasing an additional 310,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Edison International by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,320,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,677,000 after purchasing an additional 452,768 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $70.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.83. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.14 and a 1 year high of $72.03. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 140.70%.

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.14.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

