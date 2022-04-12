Clarius Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,246 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 139.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682,784 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 27.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,109 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484,696 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 66.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Ford Motor by 194.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,900,839 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

NYSE:F opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.48.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

