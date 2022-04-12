Clarius Group LLC Boosts Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in TE Connectivity by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of TEL opened at $123.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.67. The company has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.87.

About TE Connectivity (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.