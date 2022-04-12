Clarius Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sanofi by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,643,000 after purchasing an additional 833,701 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Sanofi by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 12,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

SNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sanofi from €122.00 ($132.61) to €121.00 ($131.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sanofi from €96.00 ($104.35) to €105.00 ($114.13) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sanofi from €108.00 ($117.39) to €110.00 ($119.57) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

SNY opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $145.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average of $50.68. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 16.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Profile (Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.