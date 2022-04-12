Clarius Group LLC Buys New Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,959,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,007,000 after acquiring an additional 315,676 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Whirlpool by 303.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 188,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,471,000 after acquiring an additional 141,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 9.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,160,000 after acquiring an additional 109,613 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Whirlpool by 336.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 101,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,650,000 after acquiring an additional 78,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on WHR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.88.
Shares of WHR opened at $176.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $164.52 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.71.
Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.64 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.
Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Whirlpool Company Profile (Get Rating)
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
