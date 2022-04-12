Clarius Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of MSCI by 18.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in MSCI by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of MSCI by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in MSCI by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $486.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $511.09 and a 200-day moving average of $571.36. The company has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 55.87 and a beta of 1.00. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $442.48 and a one year high of $679.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 47.82%.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.14.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

