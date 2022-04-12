Clarius Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,574 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 213,565 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $15,848,000 after purchasing an additional 20,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,735 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $87.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $93.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTSH. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

