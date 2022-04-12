Clarius Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,748 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Masco by 551.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 28.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 113.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $671,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $2,662,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,173. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Bank of America cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.77.

NYSE:MAS opened at $50.14 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $49.39 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.29%.

Masco Profile (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.