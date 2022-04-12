Clarius Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 521.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ZBH opened at $126.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.79, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.47 and a 1-year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.04.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

