Clarius Group LLC Has $403,000 Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Exelon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,270,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,565,000 after purchasing an additional 724,918 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,536,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,723,000 after acquiring an additional 484,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Exelon by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,048,000 after buying an additional 1,152,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Exelon by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,126,000 after buying an additional 2,467,292 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,176,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,140,000 after buying an additional 165,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.45.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.09 and its 200 day moving average is $50.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 77.59%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,217 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

