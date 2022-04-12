Clarius Group LLC Increases Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USXF stock opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $32.68 and a 1 year high of $39.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.