Clarius Group LLC Increases Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period.
Shares of USXF stock opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $32.68 and a 1 year high of $39.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.13.
